Bihar reports 4,737 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 10 (ANI): A total of 4,737 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday.

According to state Health Department, of the new cases, maximum cases of the infection were reported from Patna (2,566), followed by Muzaffarpur (291), Gaya (141) and Bhagalpur (120).

The state has 20,938 active cases.



The Health Department said 1,51,475 tests were conducted in Bihar in the last 24 hours.

With 691 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 7,17,092. The recovery rate stands at 95.59 per cent.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Bihar has registered 7,50,137 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll is 12,106.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. "On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," his offic said in a statement. (ANI)

