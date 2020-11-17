Bihar reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,295

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bihar has reported 513 new COVID-19 cases so far as on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 6,295, said Bihar Health Department.



"513 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported so far on 16th November. Taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 6,295," the State Health Department tweeted.

India continued to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

With this, the overall cases in the country reached 88,74,291, including 4,53,401 active cases and 82,90,371 recoveries. (ANI)

