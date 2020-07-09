Bihar reports 704 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 (ANI): A total of 704 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Thursday, informed the State Health Department.

With this, the state tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13,978, including 9,541 recovered cases, aid the health department.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. (ANI)

