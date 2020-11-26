Bihar reports 763 new COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Bihar reported 763 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally of total positive cases to 2,32,460, said State Health Department on Wednesday.



According to the State Health Department, the total recovery cases reached 2,25,797 with 350 people recovered today.

The active cases stand at 5,425 while the death toll reached 1,237 in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

