Bihar: RJD leader shot dead in Rohtas

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], September 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Vijendra Yadav was shot dead on Saturday.

The murder took place near Nimdihara Road of Karghar.

It has been reported that PACS President Vijendra Yadav was going for farming work when six bike-riding criminals opened fire at him, in which two bullets hit the former chief.



There is a suspicion of murder over old enmity.

"One bullet has hit the head and one in the neck, due to which he died on the spot. The police took the body to the police station," said the police.

None of the criminals has been arrested yet.

While investigating the matter, the police noted that even before this, the former chief was once attacked in which he narrowly escaped.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

