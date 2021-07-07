Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav unwell

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Week after taking the Covid-19 vaccine shot, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday fell ill.



However, a team of doctors reached Tej Pratap Yadav's residence in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Dr SK Sinha who visited Yadav's residence said, "He is just having a mild body ache and is feverish. A few days back he took the vaccine. He is not having any breathing issues."

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were administered the Sputnik vaccine. (ANI)

