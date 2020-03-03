Bihar: RJD MLAs stage protest at Assembly

Patna(Bihar) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest at the Assembly against alleged irregularities in government schemes and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Talking to reporters, outside the Assembly, Former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said, "This government has completely failed to maintain law and order. In the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar voters will ask this from state and central government."

Attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, she said: "Nobody wants Nitish Kumar to win in Bihar. The state government has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. He has been lying for a long time now and the citizens will reject his lies in upcoming elections."

The Bihar Assembly, with 243 seats, is scheduled to go for polls in the second half of this year. (ANI)