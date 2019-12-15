Bihar: RJD youth wing activists protest against Nitish Kumar for supporting CAA

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal's youth wing here on Saturday staged a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The protestors were raising slogans against the Chief Minister. They were also seen burning the Janata Dal-United's manifesto, claiming the Chief Minister is not acting on it.

"We are burning the manifesto of JDU because Nitish Kumar himself violated it and is not acting on it. He is not following the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, and the Constitution," a protestor told ANI.

The protestors also criticised Kumar for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"We are burning his thought of destroying the nation. He will never be forgiven by the people of India, especially the people of Bihar, for supporting the Act," added the protestor.

JDU leader and its poll strategist Prashant Kishor is slated to meet Kumar today. The meeting comes in the backdrop of Kishor speaking out openly against the Act even while his party helped the BJP to sail through the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The passage of CAB trigged protests in Northeastern states and curfew has been imposed in some areas. (ANI)

