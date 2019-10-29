Bihar: Rs 32 lakh looted from UCO Bank in Sheohar

Sheohar (Bihar) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Around Rs 32 lakh was looted from UCO bank by criminals in Nagar Panchayat ward 15 of Sheohar on Monday.

Soon after receiving the information of the loot, the police team rushed to the spot and thoroughly checked the CCTV footage obtained from the site.

The criminals, who had covered their faces, were carrying weapons with them.

No arrest has been made so far.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

