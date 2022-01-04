Bihar: Schools to remain shut for classes 1 to 8, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from Jan 6 to 21 amid surge in COVID cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 4 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21.

As per an order by the state government, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21."

It further read, "Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Religious places to remain closed. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, parks will also remain close till January 21."



Seventy-two more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar's Patna have tested positive for COVID according to the Medical Superintendent.

A total of 159 doctors have been infected with the virus in the past two days.

Earlier on December 29, the Bihar government had ordered to close the parks including the Jaivik Udyaan from December 31 to January 2.

As per the Union Ministry of Health's data, there are 1,386 active cases of the virus in the state. (ANI)

