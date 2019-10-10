Bihar: SHO held for possessing liquor, cash

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Meenapur Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) was arrested and cash in lakhs and liquor were recovered from the police station premises after raids were conducted by SSP Manoj Kumar on Thursday.

As per information, police had received a complaint about the alleged drinking habits of SHO Rajneesh Kumar of Meenapur police station.

While two liquor bottles were found from Kumar's room, a huge amount of liquor was recovered from another room, police said. The investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

