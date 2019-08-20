Bihar: SIT members fired upon, one dead

Saran (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A police personnel died, while the other received grave injuries after they were fired upon while on their way back after conducting a raid in Bihar's Saran district.

The duo belonged to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The injured cop was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident happened near Marhaura market in Saran district. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

