Bihar: Six children drown in pond in Chhapra

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Six children drowned in a pond in Doyla village of Ishuapur block here on Sunday, local authorities said.
A group of seven children from the Nat Toli area had gone to take a bath in the pond when six of them went into the deep and drowned, they said.
Details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:53 IST
