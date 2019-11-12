Bihar: Six drown in Nalanda, Nawada while taking holy dip on Kartik Purnima

Nalanda/Nawada (Bihar) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As many as six persons, including five children and one man, drowned in Bihar on Tuesday as they went to take a hold dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival.

According to a member of a bereaved kin, two teenagers drowned in a lake near a temple in Kowakol area of Nawada district, while one man named Avinash Kumar (40), who went to rescue them also died.

"The children had jumped into the river to take a dip but they did not know how to swim, so Avinash also jumped in the water to try and rescue them but he could not," a family member said.

The other two deceased have been identified as Anuradha (18) and Shilpi (18).

In another incident, three children drowned in Sakri river in Pavapuri area in Nalanda district.

All six bodies have been recovered and sent to district hospitals. (ANI)

