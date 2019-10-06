The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. Photo/ANI
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. Photo/ANI

Bihar: Six people rob over Rs 8 lakh from bank in Muzaffarpur

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:11 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Six people, wearing helmets and covering their faces, robbed over Rs 8 lakh rupees from an ICICI bank branch in Muzaffarpur's Gobarsahi area on Saturday.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.
"They entered the bank, captured the guard and took all the money in the counter. They also looted a rifle of the security guard at the bank. Over 10 employees and four-five account holders were at the bank when the incident took place," branch manager Gobarsahi said.
According to the manager, the robbers took Rs 8,05,115 from the bank.
"It is a strange case of loot. This entire incident took place within a minute. There are six robbers, among which two or three appear to be minor. A special team has been constituted to investigate the matter," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar said. (ANI)

