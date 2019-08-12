Bihar: Stampede at Ashok Dham temple, at least 1 dead

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): At least one person died while several others got injured in a stampede caused by overcrowding at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai district, Bihar on Monday.

Police, district administration and medical teams are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Injured devotees are being treated inside the Temple premises.

More information is awaited... (ANI)

