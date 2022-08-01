Bihar: Students complain about quality of mid-day meal in Munger

Munger (Bihar) [India] August 1 (ANI): Students of a government school in Bihar's Munger have reached out to Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) after they were served low-quality mid-day meals, which were also not according to the set menu.

The SDO of Tarapur received a complaint from students of Gogachak Middle School last week regarding the mid-day meal being served. The students claimed they were provided with food of low quality and not according to the pre-decided menu.

As a mark of protest, the students reached the SDO office along with their plates. "On Fridays, the menu was pulao, egg/apple, and salad but this is for the second time we haven't received the food mentioned on the menu," said a school student.





The SDO enquired from the school principal and other workers about the alleged change in the menu to which they replied that many students were not willing to eat pulao, which was listed on the menu for Fridays.

The SDO has issued a show cause notice to the people involved with the issue and as a punishment ordered that a day's salary will be deducted from their pay. (ANI)

