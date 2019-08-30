Bihar: Supaul brothers arrested for 'abducting' Kashmiri sisters

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two brothers from Rambishanpur village in Bihar's Supaul district have been arrested by police for allegedly abducting two Kashmiri sisters from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and bringing them to Bihar after falling in love with them, police said.

"The two brothers, named Tabrez and Parwez from Rambishanpur had gone to Kashmir to work as labors. There they used to work in Nagma Banihal village of Ramban district. While staying there, they fell in love with two sisters there. Then they abducted them for marriage and brought them here in Bihar," said Vidyasagar, DSP, Sadar.

"The girls' father had registered an FIR there. After that few police officials from there came to Bihar in search of the two sisters. The court will look into the matter now," he added.

However, the two couples have alleged that they are married and are happy with each other.

"We don't want to go back. We are happy with our husbands," said one of the two sisters. (ANI)

