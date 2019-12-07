Bihar: Sushi Modi participates in awareness campaign, urges people to donate eyes

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday participated in a 'Blind Walk' campaign organised to create mass awareness about the importance of eye donation and to motivate people to donate the organ after death.

The Minister walked with blind girls and hundred of other participants, who covered their eyes with black bands.

Modi asked people to take a pledge to donate their eyes after death.

"A blind walk was organised today. People walked with us blindfolded to feel how a blind person feels in his/her day to day life," the Deputy Chief Minister said while speaking to media.

He said that four eye banks have been established in Bihar with two new ones in Bhagalpur and Gaya.

"While the government is planning to set up eye banks in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Betia, nine out of six medical colleges have eye banks and the remaining three will soon get an eye bank."

He said that only 450 people have donated their eyes in Bihar in the last few years, which is very less in comparison to Telangana and Kerala.

"In 2017-18, over 8,000 people each in Kerala and Telangana have donated their eyes. I appeal to people of Bihar to come forward and take pledged to donate their eyes after death," he said. (ANI)

