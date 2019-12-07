Bihar: Sushil Modi evades question on Dabhanga rape case

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday evaded a question on the rape case in Darbhanga where a 5-year-old was raped by a tempo driver.

When asked by media about the surge in rape cases and the recent rape case in Darbhanga, the Deputy Chief Minister evaded the question without saying a single word.

Sushil Modi was here for a campaign, which aims to create mass public awareness about the importance of eye donation and to motivate people to donate eyes after death.

Participating in an awareness campaign on the importance of eye donation, Sushil Modi asked people to take a pledge to donate their eyes after death.

A man was arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl here in Darbhanga, police said on Friday.



The accused was identified as Tettar Sahani, a resident of Bhawanpur village under limits of Sadar Police Station.



Sahani, who is a tempo driver, saw the girl playing with her friend and when he found that there was no one around he abducted the child and took her to a secluded place in his tempo.



Later, when the child's parents found that their daughter is missing, they started searching for her. After a few hours, they found the girl in a very poor condition. She was weeping and blood was spattering her tiny legs.



When police were informed about the incident, the station in-charge of the Sadar police station with the help of the woman police officer shifted the rape victim to a hospital for medical aid.

An FIR has been registered and further action is being taken against the accused. (ANI)

