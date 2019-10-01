Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi during the review meeting on the flood situation in the state. (Photo/Twitter)
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi during the review meeting on the flood situation in the state. (Photo/Twitter)

Bihar: Sushil Modi holds review meeting on flood relief

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:40 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday held a review meeting on the flood relief and waterlogging situation here.
Taking to Twitter, Modi posted pictures of the review meeting which was held at the Secretariat office here.
"Held a meeting regarding the flood relief and water logging situation today," Modi tweeted.
Earlier today, the deputy CM inspected the deluged areas of Patna and gave "necessary" instructions to the officials.
"Inspected the waterlogged areas of Patna and gave necessary instructions to the officials," Modi had also said.
On Monday, the BJP leader himself was rescued from his residence as he was stranded due to flooding in the area after incessant rains. The National and State Disaster Response Forces bailed out Modi, along with his family, by towing them away on a boat. His family members also carried a few belongings with them.
Amid the worsening conditions in Bihar due to floods triggered by rains, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that four big pumps were being brought to Bihar to remove floodwater and accelerate relief work. At least 40 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far.
"I have cancelled my plans back at Delhi and will stay here for few more days. To speed up the relief work, I have asked for four big pumps that will reach here till afternoon. The pumps are of 2-3 tonnes and are very efficient," Prasad said while speaking to media here.
The union minister on Tuesday reiterated that the Centre will provide all support to the Bihar government to bring relief to the people in Patna and other parts of the state, which have been battered by heavy rain and flooding.
Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist the people facing difficulties.
Dewatering machines have also been sought by the state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.
On Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:54 IST

Coimbatore administration misprints Gandhi Jayanti invite card

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The district administration here issued Gandhi Jayanti invitation cards celebrating 151st birth anniversary instead of 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:53 IST

Ayushman Bharat one of revolutionary steps in new India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the Ayushman Bharat scheme as one of the revolutionary steps in new India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:51 IST

India would require strong platform for drone governance: Puri

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that India would require a strong technological platform for the governance of the drones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:43 IST

President Kovind 'deeply touched' by birthday wishes as he turns 74

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind thanked people for wishing him on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent leaders who greeted him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:42 IST

Ramvilas Paswan launches app for registering consumer grievances

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Tuesday launched a consumer app that would help consumers across the nation to register their grievances online and give suggestions on several consumer-related issues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:41 IST

JDU hits out at Kejriwal for his comments on people of Bihar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Janta Dal United (JDU) on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he had said that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:39 IST

Union Minister Irani inaugurates world's largest Charkha, hails...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that a small initiative of not using the plastic of single-use has been taken for the future generation, which would go a long way in saving the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:36 IST

India paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by taking up 'Swachh Bharat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that the people of India have paid homage to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by taking up the Swachh Bharat Mission as a movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:20 IST

Patna: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump in Nala Road

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a petrol pump situated in Dinkar circle here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:11 IST

SC recalls its verdict that diluted SC/ST Act

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its earlier order that diluted the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, while restoring automatic arrest in such cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:11 IST

We never denied medical treatment, education to anyone: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its attack over the hospital remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said we never denied medical treatment or education to anyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi BJP protests against Kejriwal over 'outsider' remark

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

Read More
iocl