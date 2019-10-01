Bihar: Sushil Modi holds review meeting on flood relief

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday held a review meeting on the flood relief and waterlogging situation here.

Taking to Twitter, Modi posted pictures of the review meeting which was held at the Secretariat office here.

"Held a meeting regarding the flood relief and water logging situation today," Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, the deputy CM inspected the deluged areas of Patna and gave "necessary" instructions to the officials.

"Inspected the waterlogged areas of Patna and gave necessary instructions to the officials," Modi had also said.

On Monday, the BJP leader himself was rescued from his residence as he was stranded due to flooding in the area after incessant rains. The National and State Disaster Response Forces bailed out Modi, along with his family, by towing them away on a boat. His family members also carried a few belongings with them.

Amid the worsening conditions in Bihar due to floods triggered by rains, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that four big pumps were being brought to Bihar to remove floodwater and accelerate relief work. At least 40 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far.

"I have cancelled my plans back at Delhi and will stay here for few more days. To speed up the relief work, I have asked for four big pumps that will reach here till afternoon. The pumps are of 2-3 tonnes and are very efficient," Prasad said while speaking to media here.

The union minister on Tuesday reiterated that the Centre will provide all support to the Bihar government to bring relief to the people in Patna and other parts of the state, which have been battered by heavy rain and flooding.

Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist the people facing difficulties.

Dewatering machines have also been sought by the state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.

On Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. (ANI)

