Bihar teacher abducts, rapes minor in Supaul

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): A teacher allegedly abducted a minor student when she was waiting for her father, took her to a secluded place and raped her, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed on Friday, the victim said she was waiting for his father near her home when Sambhu with his friends came on a bike and forcibly took her away around 9 pm on Thursday.

She was taken to an old, abandoned building where he allegedly committed the crime. When she protested, the man beat her up, leaving her face injured.

The girl said that the man threatened to kill her family members if she revealed the crime to anyone.

The police have begun the probe

"We have recorded the victim's statement and she is being sent for a medical test. Further investigation will be done and culprits will be punished," SSP Ramanand Kumar Kausal said. (ANI)

