Bihar: Team of doctors visit flood-affected villages in Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A team of doctors along with the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached a village in Hanuman Nagar area here on Saturday to provide medical assistance to the flood victims.

"With the help of NDRF teams, we visit the village on alternative days. We are providing the required medical aid to pregnant women and other patients who are stranded in the flood. We also take them to Hanuman Nagar block to offer advanced medical treatments if required," Dr Amita told ANI.

Kunal Mishra, another doctor, said: "We are rescuing those patients who are in critical condition or need advanced treatments. Besides, we are also giving treatments to other patients in the village as well."

"We came along with the medical team to ensure that all villagers get proper medical aid on time. In case of emergencies, we also take all the patients to the nearby hospital. Several teams of the NDRF are involving in providing aid to the flood victims," Rakesh Singh, Head Constable of one of the NDRF teams, said.

"If NDRF teams were not there to rescue and help us, we would have died by now. The doctors also come to our village to provide medical assistance," Navan Kishor Yadav, a villager, told ANI.

Over 134 people have lost their lives as floods wreaked havoc in multiple districts of Bihar.

Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas in the state so far. However, 1,243 villages in Bihar are still reeling under the calamity. (ANI)

