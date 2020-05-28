Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav speaks to stranded Hungarian citizen, assures him of all possible assistance

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 27 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has spoken to a Hungarian citizen, who got stranded here in Chapra, and assured him of all possible assistance including quality stay and food.

During the video conference on Tuesday, Yadav told the Hungarian citizen Victor Zicho: "I saw your video on social media. Your situation is pathetic. I have also talked to the District Magistrate. We can shift you to Patna or Delhi. Tell us if you need any other kind of help."

On this, Zicho responded: "You brought a healthy man to the hospital and this healthy man has become ill in these 55 days. I also asked the DM, where is it written that I cannot continue my journey, then he said that you read the instructions and you will understand."

Later Yadav took to Twitter and asked the District Magistrate to look after Zicho and provide him quality food and stay.

"Spoke to Mr Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen and assured him of all possible assistance. Also directed District administration to ensure quality food and stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests are our responsibilities," he wrote on Twitter.

"He is our guest and should have a memorable experience in our state. Kindly pursue his matter at your level," Yadav further said. (ANI)

