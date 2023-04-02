Bihar: Tensions rise, as clashes between two groups leave three injured

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): The communal tensions in Bihar again rose on Saturday, after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons injured with bullet injuries, the locals said on Saturday.

The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Bihar Sharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, as per the locals of the respective areas.

During the clashes in the Paharpur area, two persons suffered bullet injuries, and were admitted to the hospital for treatment, Dr Mahendra Kumar from Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital told ANI.

The two injured have been identified as Gulshan Kumar and Md Taj.

In the Khasganj locality as well, a fierce firing took place between two groups. The incident left a retired professor injured. He is also undergoing treatment.



Notably, these clashes have occurred when the state is already undergoing communal tensions, leading to the imposition of section 144 in several areas of the state.

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities on Friday.

Looking at the situation, Union Minister Amit Shah was earlier scheduled to come to Bihar on Sunday, but there has been a slight change in his itinerary schedule and now he will reach the state capital on Saturday evening.

A clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson of vehicles also occurred, a senior official of the police said. Some minor clashes also occurred after idol immersion in Kharik in Naugachia in the Bhagalpur district, the police said.

Bihar Police on Saturday said that the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control."

The police also said that 27 persons had been arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the incident after identifying anti-social elements. Social media is also being monitored to prevent any spread of provocative or false news.

It also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and sought their cooperation in maintaining law and order.


