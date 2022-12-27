Bihar: Three bogies of goods train derail, two trains cancelled

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Three bogies of a goods train derailed at the Tankuppa station, after which two trains had to be cancelled while several more had to be diverted.

The incident is said to have happened due to the jamming of brakes. However, no one was injured in the incident, Railway officials informed.



Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Vijendra Kumar informed that Railway has ordered an investigation into the derailing incident.

"Three bogies containing cement got derailed. We have removed all the materials from the spot. Two passenger trains have been stopped, which had to pass through this route. Other trains have been diverted and will also be monitored," he said.

He said that the operation is being carried out on warfooting and as soon the track is ready, the train will be restarted. (ANI)

