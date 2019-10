Bihar: Three children drown while taking bath in pond

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Proud to be Australian-Sikh, says Aussie envoy after Amritsar visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu who was part of a delegation of heads of foreign missions, which visited the Golden Temple termed it as an "uplifting experience" and that she is proud to be an Australian-Sikh.