Bihar: Three-member committee constituted to probe 'special treatment' to ex-MP, convict Anand Mohan

Khagaria (Bihar) [India], August 16 (ANI): Khagaria District Magistrate AR Ghosh on Tuesday said that he has constituted a three-member committee, headed by Additional District Magistrate to probe into 'special treatment' given to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh.

A photograph in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongman Mohan is flanked by his wife and son, Lovely and Chetan Anand was widely shared on social media. Mohan is serving the jail term for the murder of Gopalganj's then DM G Krishnaiah.

Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended in connection with the matter while the role of the jail authorities is also under the scanner.

While talking to ANI, Ghosh said, "We have constituted a 3-member committee, headed by ADM. It's a serious matter. It will be difficult to say anything until this is verified."

"If someone stays in a room reserved for someone else, it's a matter of impersonation. If it's found that security personnel were involved, action will be taken," he added.



Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Giriraj Singh sharing the picture of the RJD leader who is serving the jail term murder of Gopalganj's then DM G Krishnaiah, took a jibe at the new alliance between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar and said that this is the power of "jungle raj" in the state.

Anand Mohan was brought to Patna on August 12 to be produced in the civil court. While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, who is also an RJD MLA and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony.

"A video went viral on social media about which an investigation report was sought from the DSP headquarters. Six police personnel have been suspended after the report. Strict action will be taken after the facts come to the fore. The role of the jail authorities is also being probed. Action will be taken against those responsible," Superintendent of police, Saharsa, Lipi Singh had said.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh had hit out at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and said that the move shows the "jungle raj" in the state.

"RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh had tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

