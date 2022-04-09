Bihar: Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad.

M K Chaudhary, Police Inspector, Rafiganj, "Six girls tried to end their life by consuming the poisonous substance, and three out of the six have died. Two girls are out of danger but are still hospitalized and have been kept under observation and one is critical as yet"

"The girls were admitted to Magadh Medical College by the villagers. We are enquiring from where the girls got the poisonous substance and the reason behind taking such a drastic step," the PI further added.

According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field.

After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The girls were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but three girls died.



All the six friends are said to be between the age of 12 to 16 years from Chiraila village in Aurangabad of Bihar.



As per the Sarpanch of Baghora village, Anuj Singh, "It is being said that there was a one-sided love angle after which the six friends decided to end their lives. It is exactly not clear as to why all the six girls took this step."

The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

