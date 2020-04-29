Bihar to decide on asking cops above 55 years to stay home during lockdown

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that the administration will be considering whether police personnel over 55 years of age should be asked to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

"We will mull over it, we will be holding a meeting today," said the DGP while speaking to reporters here.

The Mumbai Police have already asked their personnel over 55 years of age to stay at home after three of their colleagues died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

