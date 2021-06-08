Bihar to ease COVID curbs from June 9; night curfew to remain in place

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): In view of decline in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state from June 9.

After a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote: "The lockdown has served the purpose of putting a check on coronavirus cases. Hence it would now be done away with, though a few restrictions will remain."

He, however, clarified that night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am.

Private offices will be allowed to reopen and function with 50 per cent staff, the Chief Minister said, adding that government offices, which have so far been functioning with 25 per cent staff strength, can do so with half of employees reporting on a day.



"The government and private offices can function with 50 per cent attendance till 4 pm. The shops are permitted to function till 5 pm but people still need to refrain from going to a crowded place," he added.

Under the fresh set of instructions, private vehicles would be permitted to ply and educational institutions could conduct online classes.



The Chief Minister further stated that the new arrangements and restrictions will remain in place for another week after which the situation would be reviewed.

Complete lockdown was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections. (ANI)

