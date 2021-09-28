Bihar to get special status if RJD wins majority seats in 2024 LS polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday promised to secure special status for the state if Mahagathbandhan wins 39 of 40 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said, "In 2024, if our alliance wins 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, then whoever will be the Prime Minister will himself come to Patna and announce special status to Bihar. Because we stick to policy, principle, concern, idea and promise. Our spine is straight. We do what we say."

Further lashing out at the JDU-BJP government, he questioned why special status had not been accorded to the state yet.

"If the Chief Minister could not get the status of Central University to Patna University, what will the Chief Minister be able to get the special status of Bihar? Is this a double engine with 39 MPs out of 40? I had already said Nitish ji is tired. Now his party itself is admitting that the party is also tired," he added.


