Bihar to give EPF benefits, 15 pc salary hike to teachers, other state govt employees

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Bihar government on Tuesday announced that it will provide EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) benefits to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions.

This will bring an expenditure of Rs 815 crores annually, the government said in a statement.

An increment of 15 per cent will also be made in the basic salary payable on April 1, 2021, to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions, the government said. Including this with EPF benefits, it will be equal to 20 per cent in the salaries of such employees.

With this there is an increase of 60 per cent in the basic salary payable in such employees since 2015, it said.

According to the state government, there are around 3.5 lakh teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions in Bihar. (ANI)

