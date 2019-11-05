Bihar to stop using over 15-year-old vehicles; old commercial vehicles banned in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Government vehicles, which are over 15-years-old have been banned across Bihar, while commercial vehicles of the same age will be stopped from plying in Patna and adjacent regions, the state government said on Monday.

The decision will come into force on Tuesday.

According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high-level meeting which was held in the backdrop of rising pollution in some districts of the state.

"The state government has decided that all government vehicles that are more than 15-years-old will be banned across the state. Commercial vehicles that are more than 15-yrs-old will be banned in Patna and adjacent regions. The notifications will be issued tomorrow," Kumar told reporters here.

However, private vehicle older than 15 years will be allowed to ply if they pass a pollution test.

"The transport department is going to start a special drive from Tuesday during which camps will be set up where private vehicles more than 15-yrs-old, can undergo pollution tests. They'll be allowed only after it," said the Chief Secretary.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasised on reducing pollution and said farmers found burning stubble will not be given agricultural subsidy.

He also asked officials to investigate if the brick kilns were using the latest technique to control pollution.

Several parts of North India including cities in Bihar are reeling under the effect of deteriorating air quality after Diwali. (ANI)

