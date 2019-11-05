Representative image
Representative image

Bihar to stop using over 15-year-old vehicles; old commercial vehicles banned in Patna

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Government vehicles, which are over 15-years-old have been banned across Bihar, while commercial vehicles of the same age will be stopped from plying in Patna and adjacent regions, the state government said on Monday.
The decision will come into force on Tuesday.
According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high-level meeting which was held in the backdrop of rising pollution in some districts of the state.
"The state government has decided that all government vehicles that are more than 15-years-old will be banned across the state. Commercial vehicles that are more than 15-yrs-old will be banned in Patna and adjacent regions. The notifications will be issued tomorrow," Kumar told reporters here.
However, private vehicle older than 15 years will be allowed to ply if they pass a pollution test.
"The transport department is going to start a special drive from Tuesday during which camps will be set up where private vehicles more than 15-yrs-old, can undergo pollution tests. They'll be allowed only after it," said the Chief Secretary.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasised on reducing pollution and said farmers found burning stubble will not be given agricultural subsidy.
He also asked officials to investigate if the brick kilns were using the latest technique to control pollution.
Several parts of North India including cities in Bihar are reeling under the effect of deteriorating air quality after Diwali. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:20 IST

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the "dictatorial

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:17 IST

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to BJP govt formation in...

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any links with the 17 disqualified MLAs, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said BJP came to power in Karnataka due to the legislators and they will not be left behind.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

BJP leader arrested for TMC leader's murder in East Midnapore

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:59 IST

People gave the right answer to opposition parties in Huzurnagar...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), according to party's working President KT Rama Rao.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:47 IST

Parties should first focus on ensuring relief to rain-hit...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than mulling over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:25 IST

BJP workers 'don't move about empty-handed': Akash Vijayvargiya...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Months after he had publically assaulted a government officer with a cricket bat, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday raked up controversy during a protest against alleged discrepancy in electricity bills, with his remarks that BJP workers "do not roam ab

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:38 IST

One more Independent MLA extends support to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena's MLA tally soared to 64 after one more Independent legislator extended his support to it on Monday as uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:37 IST

Chirag Paswan likely to take over as LJP chief

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): MP Chirag Paswan is likely to replace his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and an announcement for the same is expected to be made on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:07 IST

Those who approach farmers to recover loans will be...

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken."

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:26 IST

Amul thanks PM Modi for opting out of RCEP agreement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Dairy major Amul on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "protecting 10 crore milk producer families" by opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:46 IST

RTC workers who fail to resume work by Nov 5 deadline won't be...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): The Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued a statement warning striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take back.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:51 IST

UP Congress instructs leaders not to give contradictory comments...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): To ensure that Congress does not look divided on crucial issues, party's Uttar Pradesh unit has instructed its leaders not to speak in different languages on the Supreme Court's judgement in Ayodhya case which is expected to be pronounced later this month.

Read More
iocl