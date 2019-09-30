Bihar: Train coaches derailed in Lakhisarai, no causalities reported

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Two coaches of EMU passenger train from Kiul to Gaya derailed near Kurauta Patner Station in Lakhisarai, on Monday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The derailment of coaches was caused by an animal venturing on the railway track and being hit by its engine, eyewitnesses claimed.

Restoration work on the track is underway. (ANI)

