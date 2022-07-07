Bihar: Tuition teacher arrested for thrashing 6-year-old student

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): A tuition teacher in Bihar has been arrested by local police for brutally thrashing a six-year-old student after he witnessed his teacher making lewd comments to a female student.

The video of this incident went viral on social media. The accused name is Amarnath Kumar. He was a teacher at a private school in Veeroiyara village of Dhanrua police station area of Patna.



The innocent student was brutally thrashed because he had witnessed the teacher making lewd comments to the schoolgirl after which the teacher viciously beat the student for five minutes in which the child suffered injuries and the video of the assault became viral on social media. After taking suo motu cognizance, the police have taken action in this matter. He has been arrested by Patna Police on Thursday from Telhara, Nalanda.



SSP Patna MS Dhillon said, "National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had taken cognizance of the incident and instructed us to take action. He has been arrested from Nalanda and is being sent to jail. The child was in trauma but now he is healthy and at his home with his parents." (ANI)

