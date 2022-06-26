Bihar: Two-day Aam Mahotsav 2022 underway in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 26 (ANI): A two-day 'Aam Mahotsav 2022' which kickstarted on Saturday is underway in Patna in Bihar.

The mango festival showcased varieties of mango from all over India. Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh talked about his efforts of boosting mango production in the state.



"We are providing subsidies of every kind with irrigation arrangements... mango production now being exported in high quantities," said Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh.



"For production, we are supporting farmers in terms of marketing and equipment... We are trying to attract investors as well, to establish food processing plants for mango pulp," he added. (ANI)

