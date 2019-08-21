Bihar: Two SIT officers shot dead by criminals in Saran district

Saran (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Two police officials were killed and one sustained severe injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Saran district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place when the team was returning after conducting a raid in the Chapra area when criminals started firing on them in a market area. They also took away an AK-47 and two pistols from the police.

Minutes after the incident, a police team reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sub-Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Shah and constable Mohammad Afroz. Injured Havaldar Rajneesh, who is in a critical condition, has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)