Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Two villagers were shot dead here on Sunday by the Naxals in two separate incidents under the Chanan police station limits allegedly for being police informers.
The deceased have been identified as Mongal Konda, resident of Naxal-affected Baskunda village and Sanjay Konda, resident of Laxmipur village.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Bihar: Two villagers shot dead by Naxal in Lakhisarai
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 19:25 IST
