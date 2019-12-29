Bihar: Two villagers shot dead by Naxal in Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Two villagers were shot dead here on Sunday by the Naxals in two separate incidents under the Chanan police station limits allegedly for being police informers.

The deceased have been identified as Mongal Konda, resident of Naxal-affected Baskunda village and Sanjay Konda, resident of Laxmipur village.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

