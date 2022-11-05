Bihar: Union Minister meets family of abducted businessman

Aarah (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Minister and MP Rajkumar Singh met the family members of kidnapped businessman at Mahajan Toli here on Saturday and gave assurances. About 36 hours have passed since the abduction.

Bhojpur police have arrested two accused and recovered the vehicle used in the crime. The police trying to find the kidnapper.

"I am sure that the accused will be caught as soon as possible and Hariji Gupta will come back home safely," said the Union Minister



Rajkumar Singh said crime has increased in Bihar after NItish Kumar left the BJP and joined hands with the RJD.

70-years-old Hari Gupta is one an important businessmen in the town. He has 3 jewelry shops in Aarah, two jewelry shops in Patna. On November 2, he went to collect the rent. There he had a dispute over the parking of his bike. During it, a scuffle also happened. The very next day, his bike was found in an unclaimed situation. After this, the police were informed and they started interrogating people related to the main accused.

Superintendent of police, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Himanshu are interrogating all arrested and people taken into custody. (ANI)

