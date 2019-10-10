Visual of vegetable market of Patna. Photo/ANI
Visual of vegetable market of Patna. Photo/ANI

Bihar: Vegetable prices soar in Patna as flood hits supply

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Vegetable prices have doubled here due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.
After the rise in onion prices, the price of the rest of the vegetables has also shot up across the city. The vendors and customers are suffering vehemently due to a price hike of all vegetables.
Speaking to ANI, Shatrughan, a vegetable vendor said: "Because of the floods, the rate of vegetables has increased. Earlier, I used to sell more but due to the price hike the sale has gone down."
The consumers, on their part, have urged the government to intervene in the matter. They have also requested the state government to open 'Annapurna Scheme' like in Jharkhand, so that poor people can get proper food at a lesser price.
Meanwhile, a buyer said: "Earlier, we used to buy 3 kg tomatoes but now we are buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 per kg."
He further said that the prices have doubled as compared to the past. The price of pointed gourd (parwal) is Rs 100 per kg, onion is Rs 80 per kg, Yardlong bean (bodi) is Rs 60 per kg and cauliflower is Rs 80 per kg.
"20 per cent rate has been increased in this festival season. In a day, we are spending Rs 500 on vegetables. It is very difficult to buy but it is necessity of life so we have to buy," said another buyer.
The excessive rainfall and flood-like situation in many parts of the country have affected vegetable prices. Earlier, the government had imposed a ban on the export of onions to curb and bring down its the prices in the domestic market. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Vegetable prices reduces in parts of Andhra Pradesh after rainfall stops

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): People here breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after the prices of vegetables reduced in most parts of the state after heavy rainfall stopped.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:04 IST

Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, security heightened in Mamallapuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Mamallapuram ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Gwalior: Case against 150 Bajrang Dal, VHP workers for...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As many as 150 members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been booked for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing in school premises during 'Shastra Puja' in Gwalior.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:58 IST

Gurugram: Cattle smuggler shot at by cow smugglers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A cow vigilante here was shot at by unidentified cattle smugglers, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:57 IST

'I&B Ministry looking into complaint against Big Boss reality show'

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking into the complaint filed by a BJP lawmaker demanding "Big Boss" reality show to be taken off the air, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:52 IST

North Goa and South Goa likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted that isolated places over north Goa and south Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:50 IST

Rajasthan: Eight-year-old raped in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here. It has been found that the accused used to live with the girl, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:49 IST

At the end there are no free lunches: Singhvi on Jio

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday took a jibe at Reliance Jio after the mobile data network announced that calls made to other mobile operators will be charged at the prevailing interconnect usage charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute through top-up vouche

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:33 IST

Murshidabad triple murder: NCW pulls up Mamata Govt for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants who murdered three members of a family in Murshidabad district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Entire world standing by PM Modi, while Pakistan stands alone in...

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the entire world stands by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while on the other hand, Pakistan stands alone in a corner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:19 IST

Media ban from covering assembly proceedings as per rules: K'tka...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Reiterating his decision to prohibit media from coverage of the state assembly proceedings, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Thursday said that the restrictions have been imposed in accordance with the rules.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST

Delhi: Tomato prices soar as monsoon disrupts supply

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Tomato prices in Delhi have shot up to Rs 30-40 per kg following the incessant rains and flood-like situation in key supplier states across the country.

Read More
iocl