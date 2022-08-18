Bihar: Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for 'love affair'

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area of Patna's Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.

Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday is connected to a love affair.

The girl who was shot in the neck is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

More Details awaited. (ANI)