Bihar: Video showing unidentified people firing shots in air during wedding goes viral

Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The video of an Arrah wedding ceremony in which unidentified people can be seen firing shots in the air is rapidly becoming popular among people here.

In the clip that emerged on Wednesday, some people were seen casually shooting with rifles in the air, amid the crowd of the wedding hall.

On top of that, some people were also seen throwing bundles of notes at dancers during the ceremony.

The video is becoming increasingly viral in the Bhojpur district. Bhojpur police is yet to take any action.

The crime rate in Bihar has increased lately, with a man being killed recently by unknown miscreants in Begusarai. (ANI)

