Bihar: Villagers in Gaya district opt for self-help, constructs bridge

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 17 (ANI): Amid monsoon season, people of Budhaul in Gaya have built a bridge in their village that was pending for almost 30 years.

"We have been demanding the construction of this bridge but the government did not fulfil it. So the villagers decided to construct it themselves," said a local while speaking to ANI.



"Our demand is pending since 1992. Last year, three people died including two girls from drowning. Students, farmers were also facing problems to cross the river which why we had taken that task," he added.

Following heavy rains in Pithoragarh district's Sabha Gardi village, roads and bridges of the area were washed away by the Kali river, after which the local residents had to build a wooden bridge to carry on with their daily activities.

The Public Works Department has also been ordered by the district administration to connect the places where roads were broken by constructing roads and bridges. (ANI)

