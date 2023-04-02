Bihar violence: Six injured while handling explosives in Sasaram, 2 held

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): As many as six people were injured while handling of illegal explosives at a private property while two people were arrested in Rohtas after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday evening, police said.

The injured people were taken to a hospital and a forensic team was rushed to the spot, officers said.

"We learned that 6 persons were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence in Rohtas. A team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Two persons have been arrested," said Rohtas Police.



Meanwhile, reacting to some media reports that people were leaving their homes in Sasaram fearing communal violence, Rohtas Police said it was a baseless rumour. He urged the citizens not to pay heed to any rumours.

"This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay heed to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram," the Rohtas police said.

Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar said, "There was a bomb blast in Sasaram and the injured were referred to BHU hospital. We're investigating the matter from all angles."

Bihar police said information was received about a bomb blast at Sasaram in Rohtas district.

"Information was received about the incident of a bomb blast at Sasaram in Rohtas. A scooter was recovered from the scene of the blast. An FSL team is reaching the spot to investigate the matter. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a communal incident," said an officer of Bihar Police.

A security team, comprising Special Task Force (STF) and paramilitary personnel conducted a flag march at Sasaram on Saturday.

Communal tensions in Bihar flared again on Saturday after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons with bullet injuries, according to locals.

The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Biharsharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, according to locals in the respective areas.

"During the clashes in the Paharpur area, two persons suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to hospital," Dr Mahendra Kumar from Biharsharif Sadar Hospital told ANI. (ANI)