Bihar: Wall collapses in Bhagalpur, 3 dead

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:31 IST

Surat: Youth get body paint tattoos on Article 370,...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): This year, body paint tattoos are also a part of Navratri celebrations. Yes, you read it right! Youngsters in Surat are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.