Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three people died here on Sunday after a wall collapsed following heavy rains in the region.
The incident happened in Bhagalpur district which has been receiving incessant downpour for the last 48 hours.
The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)
Bihar: Wall collapses in Bhagalpur, 3 dead
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:17 IST
