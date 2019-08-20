Bihar: Ward councilor alleges Municipal Council Mayor's son of eve-teasing

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Woman ward councillor Pinki Devi on Tuesday alleged that the son of Municipal Council Mayor eve-teased her during a board meeting of Patna Municipal Corporation.

The son of the Municipal Council Mayor has been identified as Shishir Kumar.

Narrating the ordeal, Devi told ANI, "During a board meeting of the council, son of the mayor smiled and winked at me. I ignored him once, but when he did the same again, I warned him of telling his mother to which he responded saying 'go-ahead'."

With teary-eyes, the victim claimed that Shishir attends the council meetings even though he is not a ward councillor.

"When I went to complain to the Municipal Council Mayor, she accused me of trying to seeking attention. That led to a heated discussion after which ward councillor Indradeep Chandravanshi hit me," she said.

"There are a lot of women in the council. I urge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to see that it doesn't happen with other women," she appealed.

Devi also said that if this continues, she will reach out to the Women Commission or court. (ANI)

