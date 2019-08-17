Representative Image
Representative Image

Bihar: Witnesses shot at by bike-borne assailants in Nalanda

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:53 IST

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two witnesses on their way to appear before a court were shot by three bike-borne assailants at Nagarnausa area of Nalanda, police said.
The incident took place on Saturday morning.
In the shootout incident, one of the witnesses died on the spot while another sustained injury.
The injured witness was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.
The local police are making efforts to nab the bike-borne assailants.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:58 IST

