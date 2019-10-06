Bihar: Woes continue to haunt Patliputra residents

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Due to continuous waterlogging and relentless rains, people residing in Patliputra colony of the capital city and its adjoining areas are having a tough time in reaching their respective workplaces.

Some of the locals are forced to wade through knee-deep waters to meet their relatives admitted in the hospital.

"My sister is admitted in the hospital. The stagnation of water is causing trouble for us each day. People are falling sick because of dirty water," said Raju Kumar, a local.

"We have told our pants to reach the hospital. Chances are high that some people may fall prey to dengue because of the stagnant water," said Jaglal Ram, another local.

Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri are also submerged in water due to heavy rainfall and choked sewage.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

