The victim has lodged a complaint against Vishwajit Yadav in Gardnibagh women police station. (Photo/ANI)
The victim has lodged a complaint against Vishwajit Yadav in Gardnibagh women police station. (Photo/ANI)

Bihar: Woman accuses ex-RJD MP's son of sexual harassment on pretext of marriage

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman has accused former RJD MP, Vijay Yadav's son of sexual harassment and fraud of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of marriage.
The victim has lodged a complaint against Vishwajit Yadav in Gardnibagh women police station in Patna.
In her complaint, the victim claimed that she became friends with Vishwajit Yadav and gradually it turned into love. Following which, the accused had promised to marry her and sexually abused her. She further claimed that the accused took Rs 13 lakh from her as a loan, which he had not returned yet.
"When my parents learned about our bond, they agreed to our marriage. A flat was booked. I have shown details to everyone. When our marriage was broke down due to some reason, he started torturing me mentally," the victim said.
The complainant claimed that the accused has cheated her and now he is getting married to another girl on November 22.
The victim further claimed that she had appealed President Ram Nath Kovind to help her in the whole matter and asked for protection of her and the family.
The victim said that she had approached the women's commission in January 2019 but nobody paid attention to her complaint as it is the high-profile case.
"A petition has been filed in the court as the accused beaten my father. I was even forced to close the case. I have also filed a case of attempt to murder against the accused," the victim said.
Speaking about the alleged matter, station in-charge of women police station Aarti Jaiswal said, "A case will be registered. The accused was called twice but he did not turn up as he had a pre-wedding ceremony at home."
The victim in her complaint has mentioned that she went to the house of the accused on his pre-wedding ceremony. "However, the family of Vishwajit thrashed her. Later, she sat on a dharna outside the office of the superintendent of the police in Patna," the complaint reads. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:43 IST

Congress MPs protest over electoral bonds in LS, Speaker says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress MPs in Lok Sabha on Thursday protested on the issue of electoral bonds during question hour but were asked by Speaker Om Birla to take their seats and raise the issue during zero hour.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:40 IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday and will take up air pollution calling attention notice when it will reconvene after the adjournment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:37 IST

Strategy on govt formation will be clear after Nov 22 party...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Thursday said that the strategy for government formation would be made clear after the party meeting on November 22.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:37 IST

Cartosat-3 launch date rescheduled to Nov 27 by ISRO

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 which was scheduled for November 25 at 0928 hours, has been rescheduled for November 27 at 0928 hours from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:36 IST

Murshidabad: Two drug peddlers arrested, 10.7 kg narcotics seized

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A team of the special task force (STF) arrested two drug peddlers from Murshidabad and recovered 10.760 kg of 'YABA' drug from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:23 IST

Kerala: Opposition boycotts Question Hour over police action on...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Opposition party MLAs on Thursday boycotted the Question Hour session at Kerala assembly in order to stage protest against the clash between the police and the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) during the demonstration by students demanding CBI i

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:20 IST

Chennai: DYFI protest against lathi-charge on JNU students,...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday staged a protest at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai, seeking a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef and against the lathi-charge on JNU students by the Delhi Police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:19 IST

Railway station shops allowed to sell national, cultural...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chairman of the Railway Board's Passenger Service Committee (PSC), Ramesh Chandra Ratn conducted a surprise check at the Bhopal Railway Station on Wednesday and said that the kiosks are only allowed to sell national, cultural literature in the stations pr

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Shashi Tharoor hits out at BJP govt over electoral bonds, seeks...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit out at the BJP government over the use of electoral bonds and sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:03 IST

Going with Shiv Sena for govt formation will 'bury' Congress in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At a time when Congress-NCP seems to move ahead towards forming the government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam stoked a note of caution for his party saying that partnering at third position in a Shiv Sena-led government is like

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:47 IST

Indian Navy rescues woman in emergency labour from remote...

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a swift rescue operation, Indian Navy on Wednesday safely evacuated a pregnant lady in emergency labour from Daring, a remote village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:45 IST

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur nominated to Rajnath...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday was nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.

Read More
iocl